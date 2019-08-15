Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Hansen Onion Martell Funeral Home
610 Marinette Avenue
Marinette, WI 54143
(715) 735-3737
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hansen Onion Martell Funeral Home
610 Marinette Avenue
Marinette, WI 54143
View Map
Service
Following Services
Hansen Onion Martell Funeral Home
610 Marinette Avenue
Marinette, WI 54143
View Map
JEROME A. "JERRY" ROUSE


1959 - 2019
JEROME A. "JERRY" ROUSE Obituary
MUNDELEIN - Jerome A. "Jerry" Rouse, 60, formerly of Mundelein, IL, passed away in the early morning of Friday, August 2nd, 2019 at home in Peshtigo, WI surrounded by family. Jerry had been battling gastric cancer since last September. Jerry is survived by his lovely bride, Carrie of 40 years; his son Colin (Kayla McNett); daughter Jayna; his brothers Michael Rouse, Doug (Eileen) Rouse, Christopher, Donald and Andrew Rouse; his sisters Judy (Matt) Ueber, Donna (Andy) Bauschke and Diane Rouse; and many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald J. and Leatrice (Krejcarek) Rouse. Visitation for Jerry will be held at the Hansen-Onion-Martell Funeral Home in Marinette, WI on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 1 until 4pm, with a service to follow.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 15, 2019
