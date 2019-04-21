ELBURN - Jerome E. Kowalczyk, age 70, passed unexpectedly away on Saturday, April 13, 2019, to be in the arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ. Jerome was born in Chicago, IL, on July 11, 1948, to proud parents Edward and Mary (Spyrka) Kowalczyk. He is survived by three children: Melanie (David) Dillon, Wendy Lederman, Jared (Karen) Kowalczyk; four grandchildren: Kaylie and Linsey Lederman, Cooper and Calvin Kowalczyk; two siblings: Marianne Anderson and Christine (James) Lammersfeld; and several nieces and nephews. Jerome is preceded in death by his parents: Edward and Mary Kowalczyk, and a brother-in-law: Arthur Anderson. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at St. Gall Catholic Church, 43W885 Hughes Rd., Elburn, IL 60119, with a funeral Mass to follow at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Gall Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Jerome's name. Checks may be made to the "Jerome Kowalczyk Memorial" and mailed in care of P.O. Box 66, Elburn, IL 60119. Tributes may also be forwarded to the same address, the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary