Daily Herald Obituaries
JEROME ELLIS PARLEE


1930 - 2020
JEROME ELLIS PARLEE Obituary
Jerome Ellis Parlee passed from this life to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 23 surrounded by his loving children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in Florida. He was born in Rockford, Illinois on March 8, 1930 to loving parents William and Louise Parlee. Jerry graduated from Beloit College in 1951 with a B.A. in Economics. Not long after graduating, he married Phyllis Deming (Parlee), who preceded him in death in 2016. Jerry's entire career was spent as an award-winning sales rep for Weyerhauser Lumber. Boy Scout leader, Historical Society guide, Lions Club member, and active member for over fifty years of First Presbyterian Church, Jerry was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, who loved the Lord. Jerry is survived by his two children, Andrew, and Susan; grandchildren, Charlotte, Emily, and Brian; great-grandchildren, Addison and Jeremiah. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at The Moorings of Arlington Heights in the late Spring. Arrangements by Island Cremations and Funeral Home Merritt Island, Florida.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 9, 2020
