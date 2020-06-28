On behalf of Fr. Scott Donahue and Mercy Home for Boys & Girls, we would like to extend our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family and friends of Jerome Libit.
May the angels lead him into paradise; may the martyrs come to welcome him and take him to the holy city, the new and eternal Jerusalem.
BARRINGTON - Jerome F. Libit, 83, passed away June 21, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born July 6, 1936 in Chicago to Jerome and Frances Libit. Jerry served proudly in the U.S.Army from 1956-1958. He was a truck driver for Walgreen Drug Co. for over 42 years and was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church in Barrington. Jerry was the official cinematographer of the 1958 Brussels World's Fair; always drove the boat too fast; never said anything in two sentences that he couldn't stretch to twenty-two; and he and his Christmas fudge will be missed greatly. Jerome is survived by his children, Jerome (Carolyn), William (Duane Lisowski), John (Amy Rubino), and Robert (Ann) Libit; grandchildren, Margaret (Irvin Perez), Conor, Anthony, Delaney, Tierney, and Quinlan; and great-grandchildren, Khalia, and Kaleb "Short Stack." He was preceded in death by his mother, Frances; stepfather, Peter; wife, Mary Patricia; and sister, Janet. Services for Jerry were held privately. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in Jerry's name can be made to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls, www.donate.mercyhome.org. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 28, 2020.