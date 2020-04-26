|
Jerome Karl Schmitt, age 81, was called to his reward on April 21, 2020. Born on July 17, 1938 in Stevens Point, WI the son of the late Karl George Schmitt and the late Lucille Michels. He was survived by his beloved wife Colleen Jon Murphy, brother John (Jan) Schmitt and sister Lois (Bob) Pflum all of Fond du Lac, WI. Jerry married Colleen on November 4, 1961 and raised three beautiful daughters in Aurora, IL that he loved deeply, Karen (Rob) Hollis of Batavia, IL, Susan (Brian) Arenkill of Milwaukee, WI, and Jennifer (Brett) Cline of South Barrington, IL, five grandchildren, Andrew (Liz) Arenkill and Samantha Arenkill, Danielle (Johnna) Hollis and Trevor Hollis, Carter Cline, and one great-grandson, Asher Arenkill. He was preceded in death by a younger brother, Peter, sister, Joan, and stepfather, Robert Michels. Jerry graduated from St. Mary Springs Academy in Fond du Lac, WI in 1956 and joined the U.S. Air Force where he received the Air Force Commendation Medal among other awards. He was employed as an air traffic controller followed by a career in banking including Vice President of Bank of North Aurora. He had a passion for cars and motorcycles and enjoyed playing golf. Jerry was a longtime member of the North Aurora Lions, a Lion of Illinois Foundation Fellow and the 2006 Lion of the Year. He loved his beloved Green Bay Packers and took great delight in attending games and watching "his team" with friends and family. He was a devout catholic who loved fishing and traveling around the country and around the world. Jerry enjoyed time on the computer with friends and family (including sharing endless jokes), as well as playing Cribbage, and Suduko. Jerry and Colleen enjoyed Destin, Florida, which was like a second home. He always put his family first and touched countless lives through his kind and gentle spirit. He was actively involved with his grandchildren's life's and treasured every moment. He was a selfless, generous kind man who spread so much affection to anyone that crossed his path. He savored life's moments to the fullest. In Jerry's own words, "I've been blessed with a beautiful family and friends and hope that God smiles upon them! It's been a great ride and I wouldn't change a thing!" Due to current guidelines, a mass and services will be held TBD at St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Sugar Grove, IL along with interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 26, 2020