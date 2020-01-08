|
|
Jerome Peter Friedrichs, 91, previously of Des Plaines, Gurnee, and most recently of Long Grove, IL, passed away peacefully on January 4, 2020. He was born on May 7, 1928 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, to the late Arno and Marie (nee Mielke) Friedrichs. Enlisting in the U.S. Navy, after high school, he achieved rank of ET3, aboard the USS Waccamaw. As a University of Wisconsin graduate, he worked as an Electrical Engineer for Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids, IA. Moving his family to Illinois in 1960, he worked for Motorola in the Automotive Products Division. He was credited with four patents and worked extensively on CB radios and early versions of the Motorola 'Bag' cell phone, retiring in 1989 from Motorola's Schaumburg campus. Jerome was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan, even as far back as taking the train to Chicago to attend a game during their 1945 World Series effort. His loyalty to the team was finally rewarded as he saw his beloved Cubbies 'win it all' in 2016!! He is now reunited with his high school sweetheart, Shirley Zabel. They had celebrated 57 years of marriage at the time of her death in March of 2008. Jerome's quiet presence, sense of humor and warm smile will be deeply missed by his loving children, Larry (Judy) Friedrichs of Hawthorn Woods, and Lee (David) Fischer of Mundelein; adoring grandchildren, Christine (Garet) Koxlien, Scott Friedrichs, Rebecca Fischer, Amanda Fischer; and great-grandson, Greyson Koxlien (Christine). Visitation at Bethel Lutheran Church (where he served as an Elder), 5110 Grand Ave., Gurnee, Friday, January 10, 4:00-7:00PM, and Saturday, January 11, 2020 9:00-11AM, funeral service at the church at 11AM with Rev. Dr. Ben Squires officiating. Entombment will follow at Highland Memorial Park in Libertyville, Illinois. Donations may be made to Bethel Church, Gurnee. For online condolences please visit, LauraSambranoFunerals.com. For information, please call 847-571-7719.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 8, 2020