ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Jerome R. Allen Sr. was born February 1, 1936 in Oak Park to Raymond and Bernice (nee Corrigan) Allen. He died March 27, 2020 at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights. Jerome served in the Illinois Air National Guard for 33 years. Jerome is survived by his wife Helen (nee McDonald) Allen; his children Jerome R. Allen Jr., Russell (Cheri) Allen, Robert (Nancy) Allen and Elizabeth (Mark Smeenge) Allen; his grandchildren Alyssa Dicicco (Mark), Matthew, Scott, Joseph and Kate; his great-grandchildren Hollyn and Adler; his brother Raymond (Sally) Allen and by many nieces and nephews. Jerome is preceded in death by his parents. Interment will be private. A memorial service will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the , 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Funeral information and condolences, www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 5, 2020