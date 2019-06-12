Jerrold Millikin Barton Sr., of Wheaton, passed away June 9th at the age of 73. He was born in Melrose Park, IL and grew up in Maywood, IL. Beloved husband of Rebecca Sweeney Barton for 50 years; loving father of Sarah (Bradley Francis Walendzik) Barton Walendzik and Jerrold Millikin (Amanda Harris Barton) Barton Jr.; proud grandfather of Owen Millikin Walendzik, Olivia Ann Walendzik and Kate Marian Barton, Kendall Ray Barton and Courtney Koch Barton; brother of Nancy (Peter Francis Bavisotto) Barton Bavisotto and Terrence Ralph (Marilynn Shaw) Barton; brother-in-law of Gerald Owen (Linda Goodyear Sweeney) Sweeney, Brian Philip (the late Betsy Michels Sweeney) Sweeney and Susan (Maurice Pearce McClelland) Sweeney McClelland; uncle of Pamela Johnson, Valerie Leonard, Lauren Mitchell, Caroline Sweeney, Julia Muniz, Meredith Sweeney, Ashley Hassall, Jordan Seme, Meghan Savel, Colleen Laporte and Nicholas Sweeney; cherished great- uncle to many nieces and nephews. "Pops" as his family lovingly called him had a long coaching career spanning many decades and schools. He coached at Glenbard West, Mt.Carmel, Glenbard South High School, Naperville Central and Wheaton North High School. He taught at many schools and retired from Glenside Middle School in 2011. Pops was married to the love of his life Becky, whom he met at DePauw University, and they were married for 49 years and 51 weeks. Together they raised two amazing children and were blessed with 5 beautiful and loving grandchildren. Pops made everyone around him laugh and smile and has been described by all who know him as the kindest person with the biggest heart. His favorite thing to do in his retired years was spend time with his 5 beautiful grandchildren and travel. He loved a good party, telling jokes, drinking cheap beer, and sitting on the front porch smoking cigars and reading books. That was the spot you could find him, no matter what the weather. He spent many hours volunteering at The Morton Arboretum where he loved being in The Children's Garden. You could also find him in the winter there manning a fire pit during Illumination. He never missed a game, race, or recital of his children and grandchildren, and was everyone's biggest fan. He was an avid sports lover and until his passing was still attending games. He always took the scenic route, was always early, and is dearly missed. Visitation at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd. Wheaton from 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Monday, June 17, 2019. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, a Memorial Fund has been created at The Morton Arboretum in Memory of Jerry Barton. Donations can be made in person, via mail, and online. The Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Rt. 53, Lisle, IL 60532, Attn: Development Department, www.mortonarb.org or NEDSRA-Northeast DuPage Special Recreation Association. Checks can be mailed to NEDSRA, 1770 W. Centennial Place, Addison, IL 60101, Attn: Jerry Barton. Funeral info, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary