PALATINE - Jerry D. Bratcher, 86, passed away on August 20, 2020, peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family. He joined the United States Marine Corps at the age of 17, and served during the Korean War. He was a drill instructor and was honorably discharged at the rank of sergeant. He began his over 40 year career in law enforcement with the DeKalb Police Dept., where he was promoted though the ranks to captain. He accepted the position of Chief of Police in Rochelle, IL, where he served for 5 years before being selected as Police Chief of Palatine, IL. He served as chief for 25 years, until his retirement in 1999. He earned a Bachelor's and Master's Degree from Western IL University, and a second Master's Degree in Public Administration from Roosevelt University. He was also a graduate of the FBI National Academy and the Southern Police Institute. Throughout his years of service, he received countless awards and accolades. He was also a world traveler. Jerry was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Helen, of 53 years. He was the loving father to Kim O'Brien, Steve (Nancy) Bratcher, and Nicole Sisk, and cherished grandfather to 13 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter. For nearly half a century, Jerry dedicated his life to serving his country and community. His legacy will be the courage that he faced every challenge with his unfailing determination to go above and beyond what was asked of him. He will be greatly missed. The visitation services will be held at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Hwy., Palatine, IL, on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, from 3:00-8:00 pm. Private funeral services and internment to follow on Thursday. Funeral information, 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
