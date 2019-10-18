Home

JERRY D. GRIGAR

Jerry D. Grigar, 70, an avid roller coaster and cruise ship aficionado, passed away Friday, October 11. Beloved husband of Carol (nee Kulesza); loving father of Jeannette (Allen) Duncan, Joy Marie (Damon) Dumas, and Joseph (Asia); proud grandfather of Vance, Gracie, Kailee, and Isabelle; dear brother of the late James (Mary). Open house Saturday, October 19 from 1:00pm to 4:00pm at the family home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the and , appreciated. Information, 847-289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 18, 2019
