JERRY D. "JEROME" SROKA
1926 - 2020
Jerry D. "Jerome" Sroka passed away peacefully September 29, 2020 in Barrington, surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 26, 1926 in Chicago to John and Agnes Sroka. Jerry proudly served from 1944-1945 in the U.S. Army, 243rd Field Artillery Battalion in Germany during WWII. He was an avid artist and painter for over 70 years who used mixed media to create landscapes for his family. Jerry is survived by his wife of 66 years, Lola; daughter, Marcia (Gary) of Lake Zurich; son, Jeffrey (Pamela) of Geneva; grandchildren, Andrew, Sarah, Monica, and Alexander; and sister, Pat Urban. Visitation will be at 10am until 10:30am, Saturday, October 10 at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 941 S. Old Rand Road, Lake Zurich. There will be a procession to St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 135 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich for Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jerome's name can be made to St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences.




Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
10:00 - 10:30 AM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory - Lake Zurich
OCT
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory - Lake Zurich
941 South Old Rand Rd
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
(847) 550-4221
