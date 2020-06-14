Jerry J. Weisberg, 87, beloved husband of the late Arlene nee Ross for 56 years; loving father of Barry (Lisa) Weisberg, Sherie (Jack) DeDore and the late Howard Weisberg; cherished grandfather of Benjamin Weisberg; dear brother of Nate (Norma) Weisberg and Fay (Steve) Waitzman; many loving nieces and nephews. Private services have been held. Memorial donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, www.nationalmssociety.org. To leave condolences and for information, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 14, 2020.