ST. CHARLES - Jerry L. DuVall age 83, passed away May 3, 2019. He was born to Erwin and Dorothy DuVall in Columbus, OH. Jerry received his undergrad and graduate degrees from Xavier University in Cincinnati, OH. He served his country in The Korean Conflict, and was an active member of the Batavia American Legion Post 504. He is survived by his loving wife Christine, daughter Susan (Bill) Bomm, sons David DuVall, Steven (Kathy) DuVall, Michael (Tammy) DuVall , thirteen grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Jerry was preceded in death by his daughter Kathy Thomas. Memorial Visitation will be 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. Thursday, May 16, 2019 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 2900 E. Main Street, St. Charles, IL 60174. Funeral Mass will follow the visitation at 10:30 A.M. at St. John Neumann Catholic Church. Burial will be private. Contributions may be made to The . Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 5, 2019