LIBERTYVILLE - Jerry L. Joiner, 70, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born February 2, 1949 in Minneapolis, MN and was a Libertyville resident for 26 years. He was a retired employee of Abbott Laboratories and an active member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Libertyville. Jerry enjoyed his winter home in Destin, Florida, and golfing at Burnt Pine Golf Club. Jerry was a loved man and he made an impact on all those that knew him. He was a devoted husband, proud father, gifted leader, and wonderful friend. Surviving is his wife of 49 years, Nancy Joiner; 4 children, Beth (Jamey) George, Brad (Susan) Joiner, Andy (Jameela) Joiner and Erin (Ben) Lewis; 9 Grandchildren, Ellie, Anna and Carson George; Ethan and Liam Joiner; Harper and Marlowe Joiner; Peyton and Hudson Lewis; 2 Brothers, Jim (Kathy) Joiner and Jeff (Kim) Joiner. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Betty Joiner. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 pm Thursday, October 17, 2019 and Friday 1 hour prior to the funeral service at Holy Cross Lutheran Church 29700 N. St. Mary's Road, Libertyville. A funeral service will be at 11:00 am Friday, Oct. 18 at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Jerry to Holy Cross Lutheran Church Memorial Fund directly to the church online at https://www.holycrosschurch.org/ or at the University of Chicago Medicine, funding cancer research for esophageal cancer. Checks may be made payable to the "University of Chicago Medicine" and sent to: University of Chicago Gift Administration and Business Data, Jerry Joiner Memorial, 5235 S. Harper Court, 4th Floor, Chicago, IL 60615. Or, you can donate online at: https://givetomedicine.uchicago.edu/ jerry-joiner. Arrangements are by the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. Info: 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 15, 2019