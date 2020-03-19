|
BARTLETT - Jerry L. Norris, 77, formerly of Chicago and a Bartlett resident for many years, husband of Ruth, nee Engstrom; father of Wayne (Sue), Dale and Carey Haegeland, grandfather of Alex (Nora), Tayler (Peter) Anderson, Hanna (Robert Zamora), Bennett, Paige and Ryan; great grandfather of Beckett and Everett; brother of the late Judith Holley and Ronald. Cherished son of the late Robert Norris and Laura Norris (nee Biggerstaff). Worked as a pressman at Cadillac Printing in Brookfield, Illinois. Served on the Bartlett Volunteer Fire Department as a Captain. He became a full time firefighter paramedic for the Elk Grove Village Fire Department in 1969 until he received a disability pension on Nov. 25, 1985. He served many years on the Elk Grove Village pension board as a trustee. He also was a Silver Helmets member on the Bartlett Fire Department and made many contributions in 2008 to the history museum by developing a history plaque of all the firefighters that served on the department past and present. Memorial visitation Saturday March 21, 12 pm/noon until time of service 2:00 pm at the Immanuel United Church of Christ. Cremation private at the Countryside Crematory. In lieu of flowers, donations to Immanuel United Church of Christ, Bartlett would be appreciated.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 19, 2020