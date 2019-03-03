Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
333 South Roselle Rd.
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 529-5751
Resources
More Obituaries for JERRY LANE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JERRY MAX LANE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JERRY MAX LANE Obituary
Jerry Max Lane, of St. Cloud Florida, beloved husband of the late Brenda (nee Dillard) and the late Judy Phelps (nee Mercer), loving father of Lori (Marty) Brustowicz and stepfather of Tom (Paula) Phelps, Brian (Laura) Phelps, papaw/grandpa of Brandi (Jim), Daniel, Kelsie, Caitlyn, Danielle (John), Josh, Brandon and pappy/ great-grandpa of Cole, Cristian, Emily, Lilly and Toby; fond brother of Wanda, the late Pauline, Shirley and Ken. Funeral arrangements and Cremation by Countryside Funeral Homes and Crematory, 333 South Roselle Rd., Roselle. Info, 630-529-5751 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now