Jerry Max Lane, of St. Cloud Florida, beloved husband of the late Brenda (nee Dillard) and the late Judy Phelps (nee Mercer), loving father of Lori (Marty) Brustowicz and stepfather of Tom (Paula) Phelps, Brian (Laura) Phelps, papaw/grandpa of Brandi (Jim), Daniel, Kelsie, Caitlyn, Danielle (John), Josh, Brandon and pappy/ great-grandpa of Cole, Cristian, Emily, Lilly and Toby; fond brother of Wanda, the late Pauline, Shirley and Ken. Funeral arrangements and Cremation by Countryside Funeral Homes and Crematory, 333 South Roselle Rd., Roselle. Info, 630-529-5751 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 3, 2019