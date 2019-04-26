Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
(847) 537-6600
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
JERRY STRZOK Obituary
Jerry Strzok, age 82, Loving husband of Eleanore nee Zygowicz for 57 years. Devoted father of Luana (Charles) Byte and Laura Helfers. Cherished grandfather of Max and Mika Helfers. Dear brother of Dolores (Late Hillard) Michalek, Marcella (George) Zednek, John Strzok and the late Edmund Strzok. Fond uncle of many. Memorial Visitation Saturday May 4, 2019, 9-11am with a Life Celebration Service 10:30 am at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S Milwaukee Ave. Wheeling. Inurnment in St Mary Cemetery Buffalo Grove following the service. In lieu of flowers donations to Journeys the Road Home (PADS) at www.journeystheroadhome.org appreciated; Jerry volunteered with this organization for 17 years. For funeral information, 847.537.6600 or www.funerals.pro or facebook.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 26, 2019
