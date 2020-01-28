|
|
INGLESIDE - Jerry W. Smith, 51, was born July 29, 1968, to William Smith Sr., and Wendy Reed, and passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. In addition to his parents, Jerry is survived by his wife Maria, his children Kevin and Kayla Smith, his siblings Willie Smith Jr., Tracy Rubo, Francisco Smith, Jonathan Smith, Nathan Reed and Blake Reed. Visitation will be at Warren Funeral Home and Cemetery located at 1475 N. Cemetery Rd., Gurnee, IL, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm on Thursday January 30, 2020 and again from 10:00 to 11:00 am on Friday, January 31, 2020. Services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday. Burial will be at Warren Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Jerry's name to a .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 28, 2020