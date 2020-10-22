ELGIN - Jerry Westlund, 79, passed away Oct.14, 2020. Surviving are his wife, Sandra (Bennett) Westlund; children, Ginger Doherty, Gary (Maureen) Westlund, Wendy Westlund, Pamela (Ray) Quist; 10 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sister, Sally Hartje; and sister-in-law, Joanne Westlund. Preceded in death by his two brothers, Robert and David. Jerry loved to do crafts and spend time with his family. A Private Service to be held at First Baptist Church, where he was a member for 39 years.
Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 22, 2020.