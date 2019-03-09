Daily Herald Obituaries
More Obituaries for JESSE KING
JESSE M. KING

JESSE M. KING Obituary
WOODRIDGE - Jesse M King age 68, formerly of Wheeling. Beloved husband of Nancy nee Martinez. Loving dad of April (Lukasz) Gibas, Amber (Tom Buino) Hernandez, Krystle (Mike) Kennedy and Alexys (Steve Schmidt) King. Cherished grandpa of Ava, Jayson, Aisling, Michael and Lily. Fond brother of Morlino (Lathea) Morris and Ronald (Shirley) Morris. Proud uncle of Ronald and Quentin. Jesse retired from the Cook County Sheriff's Department after 26 years of faithful service. Visitation Sunday12-5 pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave. (2 Blocks South of Dundee) Wheeling. Life Celebration Service Monday at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. To leave a condolence or for additional information please visit www.funerals.pro or 847-537-6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 9, 2019
