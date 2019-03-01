|
LAKE VILLA - Jessey J. Fettinger: 40 years old,passed away unexpectedly Saturday February 23, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center, Libertyville, IL. He was born October 18, 1978 in Great Lakes, IL the son of Stephen and Esther (nee Schreiber) Fettinger, living in Lindenhurst, IL before settling in Lake Villa in 2011. Jessey had worked as a CNA for several disabled adult facilities and hospice care. He enjoyed: fishing, weightlifting and nutrition, watching movies, collecting Buddha's, and especially being with his children and family. Survivors include: his fiancee Michelle Pabon of Lake Villa, IL; children Stephen Fettinger, Isabelle Fettinger, and Lucy Fettinger; son-of-the-heart Mathias Pabon; parents: Stephen and Esther Fettinger of Lindenhurst, IL; two siblings: Becky Ramos of Lindenhurst, and Stuart (Bridget) Fettinger of Woodridge, IL; Stephen's mother Samantha Fettinger of Fox Lake, IL; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Funeral Services will be held 12:30PM Saturday March 2, 2019 at the Strang Funeral Home of Antioch, 1055 Main St. (Rte. 83) Antioch, IL 60002, with visitation beginning at 9:00AM. Interment will follow in Liberty Cemetery, Salem Lakes, WI. Please sign the online guest book for Jessey at www.strangfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 1, 2019