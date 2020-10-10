1/1
JESSICA ANN GOSPODAREK
HAMPSHIRE - Jessica Ann Gospodarek (nee Dawidziak), 54, of Hampshire passed away Monday October 5, 2020 in her home. Beloved wife of Jon Gospodarek; daughter of the late Peter and Tessie Prokop Dawidziak; loving mother of Justin (Dixie) Gospodarek, Jacklyn (Ken) Tribulak and Joshua (Danny) Gospodarek; cherished grandmother of Gabriel, Noah, and Kali; dear sister of Michelle (CJ) Herrmann, Lori (Steve) Szurgot, Angie (Scott) Speed and Crystal (Arty) Rosario; sister-in-law of Mike (Beth) Gospodarek and Jeff (Kayla) Gospodarek; beloved aunt of Darlene, Tessa, Ryne, Jacob, Nicholas, Nicole, Karinia, Lexzandro, Halina, Andreas, Phabion, Michael, Melissa and Brayden. Jessica, born February 11, 1966 in Chicago, was a loving and giving person to many friends and family. She was a devoted supporter of Veterans; a lifetime member and past president of VFW Post #2298 Auxiliary in West Dundee, IL and District #5. Visitation Monday, October 12, 2020 from 4pm to 8pm; Funeral Services Tuesday, October 13, 2020 10am at Laird Funeral Home, Elgin, IL. Interment will follow at River Valley Memorial Gardens, West Dundee. For more information, (847) 741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservice.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Laird Funeral Home
OCT
13
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Laird Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
