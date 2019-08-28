Daily Herald Obituaries
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Jessica M. Altman, Age 24, passed away suddenly at her home in Elgin on August 25, 2019. Beloved daughter of Jerry and Nicole Altman. Dear granddaughter of Michael and the late Linda Jedzinek and the late Fred and Rose Altman. Dear sister of Brittany (Mikey Rolland). Devoted aunt of Chelsea Rolland. Fond niece of Michael (Kathleen), Mark (Lois), Diane (Joel) Hite and the late James (Jill). She was a 2017 Graduate from N.I.U with a Bachelor degree in Nursing and a member of the Alpha Sigma Alpha Sorority. Visitation Thursday August 29 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral Service Friday, 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Eden Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the gofundme memorial that has been established to assist the family, https://www.gofundme.com/f/jessica-altman-memorial. Funeral information, 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 28, 2019
