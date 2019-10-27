Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Strang Funeral Home of Antioch - Antioch
1055 Main St.
Antioch, IL 60002
(847) 395-4000
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Strang Funeral Home of Antioch - Antioch
1055 Main St.
Antioch, IL 60002
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
Strang Funeral Home of Antioch - Antioch
1055 Main St.
Antioch, IL 60002
View Map
JESSICA MARY MCARTHUR


1981 - 2019
MUNDELEIN - Jessica Mary McArthur, 37 years old, formerly Spring Grove, IL, passed away unexpectedly at her home on October 24, 2019. She was born November 7, 1981 in Waukegan, IL to Richard C. and Christine A. (nee Geisen) McArthur. Jessica was a member of St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Mundelein, IL, where she taught Sunday School. Jessica is survived by her parents, Richard and Christine McArthur; her brothers, Brian (Danielle) McArthur and Kyle McArthur; her 3 nephews, Liam, Charlie, Al and her niece, Cristy; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Memorial Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., with a Memorial Service commencing at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Strang Funeral Home of Antioch, 1055 Main St. (Route 83), Antioch, IL 60002. For additional information, please call 847-395-4000. Please sign the online guestbook for Jessica at www.strangfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 27, 2019
