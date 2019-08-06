|
GREEN OAKS - Jessyca Leigh Scarpone, 27, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 29th, 2019 in New York, NY. She came into this world screaming on Aug. 20, 1991 in Lake Forest, IL and was a 2009 graduate of Libertyville High School. She received her bachelor's degree in Illustration and was currently working on her masters in Graphic Design at Savannah College of Art & Design in Savannah, Georgia. She had summer employment as a magazine illustrator in New York City and had come back in from a run Monday evening and passed from a suspected heart condition. Jessyca loved running and cookies and was a four time All-American on a full athletic scholarship at SCAD for Cross Country and Track & Field. Surviving are her mother Carla Elmore and father Sam Scarpone; her little brother/ sidekick Victor Scarpone and grandparents Robert and Carlene Elmore. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Sam and Carol Scarpone and cousin Zachary Elmore. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 pm Thursday, Aug. 8th, 2019 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.), Libertyville. A celebration of Jessyca's creative life will be held at 7:00 pm, during the visitation. Memorial contributions can be made to the . Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com. 7
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 6, 2019