Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Community Presbyterian Church
407 N. Main St.
Mount Prospect, IL
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Community Presbyterian Church
407 N. Main St.
Mount Prospect, IL
JETTA MAE GREGORY Obituary
Jetta Mae Gregory, nee Jensen, age 90, passed away September 25, 2019 at home. Beloved wife of the late W. Leonard "Len" Gregory. Loving mother of Dr. Richard (Rebecca) Gregory, Sandra (Steve) Keefe, JoEllyn (the late Timothy) Taylor, and Kathleen (James) Szymanowski. Devoted grandmother of Amanda (Chuck) Serfass, Emily (Timothy) DeYoung, Dr. Eric (Dr. Lauren) Gregory, Alan Keefe, Peter (Kelsey) Keefe, Matthew Keefe, Dr. Sarah (Thomas) Hughes, James (Merissa) Taylor, Nicole Szymanowski. Cherished great-grandmother of Jolene and Gideon Serfass, and Elijah and Luke Keefe. Preceded in death by her parents William and Florence Jensen and brother William Jensen. Jetta was born October 5, 1928 in Chicago. Visitation Friday, 4:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Visitation Saturday, 9:00 A.M. until Funeral Service at 10:00 A.M. at Community Presbyterian Church, 407 N. Main St., Mount Prospect. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital, the , or Community Presbyterian Church. Information, call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 26, 2019
