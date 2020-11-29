1/
JEWELL S. TRUSKOWSKI
1923 - 2020
ROLLING MEADOWS - Funeral Service and inurnment for Jewell S. Truskowski (nee Kirk), 97, will be private family. Inurnment will be in Irving Park Cemetery, Chicago. Jewell was born April 13, 1923 in Chicago and she passed away November 26, 2020 in Arlington Heights. Jewell was the beloved wife of the late Casimer T. Truskowski; loving mother of Cathy L. Truskowski and the late John B. Truskowski; loving grandmother of Philip Truskowski and Dr. Jennifer (Dr. Kurt) Grimm; dear daughter of the late Leroy and Katherine (nee Palace) Kirk. For information, contact the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine, at 847-358-7411, or visit www.ahlgrimffs.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.
