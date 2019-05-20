Jilda M. Graham (Canzone) passed away peacefully on May 13, 2019, with her loving daughter Pam (Pidgeon), son-in-law Dave, and grandson Michael by her side. She was born on August 20, 1925, in Chicago, IL. She married the late Tex Graham soon after WWII. Jilda was a teacher and then a school librarian having earned a B.S. degree in Education and a Masters degree in Library Science. She enjoyed canoeing, fishing, cross-country skiing, playing the piano, gardening, music, poker, baseball, bingo, and traveling. She is also survived by her sister Rosemarie Sjostrom and sister-in-law Dorethea Canzone. She was predeceased by her parents, Lucy and Benedict, her brother Jordan, and nephew Jordan. She lived by the maxim that she had nothing to lose by trying something, so she might as well do it. Jilda was intelligent, witty, kind, generous, outspoken, and forward-thinking, particularly for her generation. Her grandson was the love of her heart as she often said and brought her great joy. Services are private. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary