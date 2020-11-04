1/1
JILL J. BRDECKA
NORTHBROOK - Jill J. Brdecka (nee Jorgensen), 76, passed away peacefully at Elevate Care of Riverwoods. Jill was born November 12, 1943 to Robert and Dorothy (nee Meade) Jorgensen. She enjoyed solo racing her Chevelle named "Jennifer" in the 1970's, she loved her recreational motorcycle riding, she was a singer and a guitarist in a band with her brother and sister called "Dichotomy," she raised her two boys on her own and she loved being silly. She was a Junior Mints fiend. She and her husband, John, enjoyed frequent trips to the Chicago Botanic Gardens. Jill is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, John; beloved children, Doug Walker, Britton (Sarah Chrystal) Walker, David (Lara) Brdecka, Laura Brdecka; her siblings, Brian (Robin) Jorgensen, Deirdre (Phil) Ralston, Meade (Dorothy) Jorgensen; grandchildren, Soloman Chrystal, Jack Brdecka, Shaun Walker; many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of choice would be appreciated. A Celebration of life service will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the Chapel at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. Inurnment will follow immediately after the service in the Cremation Garden of St. Francis. In accordance with the Illinois public gathering restrictions, anyone that attends are expected to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Northern Illinois Funeral Services, Inc., 847-833-2928.




Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Chapel at All Saints Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Northern Illinois Funeral Services Inc.
31632 N. Ellis Drive, Unit 209
Volo, IL 60073
847.833.2928
