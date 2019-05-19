Jill L Deau, 65, passed away on the 25th of April 2019 in Bolivar MO after a recurring illness. Her Memorial service will be Saturday June 1st, 2019 at 11:00 am, at Kenosha Bible Church, 5405 67th St, Kenosha, WI 53142. Jill Deau (Preston) was born July 3rd, 1953 in Waukegan, IL to George and Ferne Louanne (Scranton) Preston. She married Raymond A. Deau September 12th, 1981 and resided in Kenosha, WI before moving to Bolivar, MO in 2015. She worked for 20 years as a leave clerk at the Great lakes Naval base. Jill enjoyed singing and playing the keyboard during church worship. She gained a bachelor's degree from St Louis Christian Collage in Sacred Literature and an associate degree in marketing from Gateway Technical Collage in Wisconsin. Jill was a kind, generous, and strong woman, who never gave up, and was an inspiration to not only her children, but many of the people she met in her lifetime. She is survived by her husband, and four daughters, Heather Weidner, Tiffany Deau, Sarah Perman, Amber Deau, 15 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren, as well as her two sisters Joan Preston Mayer, Joyce Stollings, and one brother Jerome Preston. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary