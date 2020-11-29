MUNDELEIN - Jill L. (Brault) Hill, 80, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at The Solana in Deer Park, IL. Jill was born Feb. 9, 1940, in the town of Menominee, MI, to Omer and Margaret (Brabender) Brault. Her family lived in Peshtigo, WI, where her father was employed at the Badger Paper Mill for over 30 years. Jill attended Peshtigo High School, graduating in 1958. She went on to attend Marquette University in Milwaukee, WI, where she earned a Dental Hygiene degree. On November, 25th 1961, she married Ronald J. Hill of Niagara, WI, and moved to Evanston, IL. They would eventually settle in the town of Mundelein, IL, where they raised three sons and spent the remainder of their lives. Jill practiced as a dental hygienist in the state of Illinois for 55 years, and took pleasure in maintaining the smiles of generations of families. While juggling a hectic home life filled with three rambunctious boys, she also found time to pursue many interests: including cooking, sewing, and dancing. She was a member of a tennis club and an enthusiastic golfer. She frequently volunteered with the Cub Scouts and St. Mary of Vernon Catholic Church. Jill enjoyed traveling the world, and was fortunate to visit many countries throughout Europe, Asia, and Central America. After being diagnosed with Alzheimer's, she moved to an assisted living facility where she took pride in becoming an official greeter, helping new residents adjust to their surroundings. She embraced the remaining years of her life, making new friends and taking a keen interest in drawing and painting. She is survived by her children, Andrew (Kelly) Hill of Rolling Meadows, IL, Matthew (Linda) Hill of Clive, IA, and Vincent (Dawn) Hill of Algonquin, IL; her beloved granddaughter, Sara Hill; sister-in-law, Molly (Paul Worthington) Hill of Marana, AZ; brother-in-law, Bob Hipke of Peshtigo, WI, and her nieces and nephew. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ron, and sister, Rita Hipke (Peshtigo, WI). A private graveside service will be held Saturday, Dec. 12, at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery in Palatine, with Deacon Bob Powers officiating. Jill's family would like to thank all the caring staff at The Solana, Kindred Hospice, and Family's Angel Homecare Services, with a special note of gratitude to Anne for her selfless dedication and extraordinary compassion. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association
Illinois Chapter, would be appreciated, www.alz.org/illinois
.