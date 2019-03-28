Daily Herald Obituaries
Pedersen-Ryberg Mortuary
435 York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
(630) 834-1133
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church
893 N. Church Rd.
Elmhurst, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church
893 N. Church Rd.
Elmhurst, IL
View Map
ELGIN - Jim Drake, 72, resident of Elgin, Illinois, Beloved husband of Victoria (nee Angelopoulos); Devoted father of Peter (Lisa), Angelos (Becki) and George; Cherished grandfather of Mia Gabrielle and Tyler Demetrios; Loving brother of Athanasios (Stavroula) Drakopoulos; Dearest uncle of Georgia and Peter and many other nieces and nephews, Dear brother-in-law, cousin and friend to many. Visitation March 29, 2019, Friday morning from 11:00 a.m. until time of Funeral service 12:00 p.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 893 N. Church Rd., Elmhurst, IL 60126. Interment will follow to Arlington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Demetrios Church appreciated. Info, Pedersen Ryberg Funeral Home, 435 N. York Rd., Elmhurst, IL.,630-834-1133 or www.Pedersenryberg.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 28, 2019
