Jim Felten, 86, resident of Hoffman Estates, died on November 27, 2020 after an extended illness. Jim was a veteran having served in the United States Air Force. Jim loved gardening and military planes. Beloved husband of the late Mary Lee Felten; Loving father of Andy (Joann) of Schaumburg, Mike (Evelyn) of Arizona and Denise of Palatine. Cherished Grandfather of Krista (Brian), Ashlee (Darrell), Moshe and Mariam; Caring Great Grandfather of Benjamin, MJ, Sophia, and Harper. Dear son of the late Michael and Martha (nee D'Hooge) Felten; Dear stepson of the late Florence Felten; Fond brother of the late Michael "Mick" Felten. Cremation will be private at Countryside Crematory. A memorial service will be held at a later date. 630-289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com