1/
JIM FELTEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JIM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jim Felten, 86, resident of Hoffman Estates, died on November 27, 2020 after an extended illness. Jim was a veteran having served in the United States Air Force. Jim loved gardening and military planes. Beloved husband of the late Mary Lee Felten; Loving father of Andy (Joann) of Schaumburg, Mike (Evelyn) of Arizona and Denise of Palatine. Cherished Grandfather of Krista (Brian), Ashlee (Darrell), Moshe and Mariam; Caring Great Grandfather of Benjamin, MJ, Sophia, and Harper. Dear son of the late Michael and Martha (nee D'Hooge) Felten; Dear stepson of the late Florence Felten; Fond brother of the late Michael "Mick" Felten. Cremation will be private at Countryside Crematory. A memorial service will be held at a later date. 630-289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
1640 S Greenmeadows Blvd. at Barrington Road
Streamwood, IL 60107
(630) 289-8054
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved