On Tuesday, November 5, 2019, Jimmy E. McDaniel, loving husband of Deborah (nee Lyles), passed away at age 69. He was surrounded by family and close friends, who were praying as he was ushered into heaven. Jimmy was born on July 13, 1950 in Chicago, IL to Sherman and Alice (nee Simmons) McDaniel. On October 4, 1975, Jimmy married Deborah Lyles. Together they raised two sons, Koyant and Antoine and one daughter, Tonya. Jimmy was enthusiastic about life. He was passionate about working with young people, as he carried a sense of hopefulness for the future of each young person he crossed pathways with. He also found a great sense of joy officiating basketball, softball, and volleyball games. He is survived by his dedicated wife, Deborah; son, Koyant, daughter, Tonya and son, Antoine (Lauren); mother, Alice; siblings, Sherman Jr. (Jackie), Marshall, Haywood (Denise); grandchildren, Madison, Jaden, Koyant Jr., Austin, Landon; and many other loving family members. Visitation Friday, November 15th, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the Christian Tabernacle Church, 100 S. Park St., Roselle, IL 60172. Funeral Saturday, November 16th, lying in state 9:00 am until the time of his homegoing service 10:00 am at the Second Baptist Church, 1280 Summit St., Elgin, IL 60120. Interment Evergreen Cemetery, 610 S. Dundee Ave., Barrington, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Pancreatic Cancer Foundation at https://national-pancreatic-cancer-foundation.everydayhero.com/us/jimmy-e-mcdaniel would be appreciated. For information, 630-289-8054.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 12, 2019