GENEVA - Jimmy J. Johnson, age 87, passed away Friday March 20, 2020 at Greenfields of Geneva. He was born September 24,1932 in Grinnell, Iowa the son of Virgil and Vera (Jay) Johnson. Jimmy graduated from Drake University in Des Moines. He worked many years as the assistant vice president of quality control for Chicago & Northwestern Railroad. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife Joan (Kies); his second wife Virginia "Ginny" (Schanz); granddaughter Lauren Johnson; and Ginny's daughter Cathy Kudrna. He is survived by his children Linda Macior of Malden, IL, Jeffrey (Cristelle) Johnson of New Mexico and Anne Fairbairn of Wheaton; Ginny's children Steven (Gail) Johnson of St. Charles, Brian (Petra) Johnson of Florida; and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral service and burial will be held privately at Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery in Oakbrook Terrace. Memorials may be made to The , 230 W. Monroe St., Suite 200, Chicago, IL 60606, or , 5501 N. Cumberland Ave., #101, Chicago, IL 60656 would be appreciated. Information, 630-232-8233 or visit malonefh.com. Arrangements handled by the Malone Funeral Home, Geneva, Illinois.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 22, 2020