Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Malone Funeral Home
324 East State Street
Geneva, IL 60134
(630) 232-8233
Resources
More Obituaries for JIMMY JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JIMMY J. JOHNSON


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JIMMY J. JOHNSON Obituary
GENEVA - Jimmy J. Johnson, age 87, passed away Friday March 20, 2020 at Greenfields of Geneva. He was born September 24,1932 in Grinnell, Iowa the son of Virgil and Vera (Jay) Johnson. Jimmy graduated from Drake University in Des Moines. He worked many years as the assistant vice president of quality control for Chicago & Northwestern Railroad. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife Joan (Kies); his second wife Virginia "Ginny" (Schanz); granddaughter Lauren Johnson; and Ginny's daughter Cathy Kudrna. He is survived by his children Linda Macior of Malden, IL, Jeffrey (Cristelle) Johnson of New Mexico and Anne Fairbairn of Wheaton; Ginny's children Steven (Gail) Johnson of St. Charles, Brian (Petra) Johnson of Florida; and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral service and burial will be held privately at Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery in Oakbrook Terrace. Memorials may be made to The , 230 W. Monroe St., Suite 200, Chicago, IL 60606, or , 5501 N. Cumberland Ave., #101, Chicago, IL 60656 would be appreciated. Information, 630-232-8233 or visit malonefh.com. Arrangements handled by the Malone Funeral Home, Geneva, Illinois.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JIMMY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Malone Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -