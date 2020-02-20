Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Marsh Funeral Home
305 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 336-0127
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Marsh Funeral Home
305 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Marsh Funeral Home
305 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
View Map

JIMMY WALTER BOCK


1936 - 2020
JIMMY WALTER BOCK Obituary
Jimmy Walter Bock, born May 7, 1936 in Wadsworth, Illinois to Chris and Emily Bock Sr., passed away on February 17, 2020 in Madison, Wisconsin. Beloved husband of Barbara Kay Bock. Cherished lifelong friend of Don Fallos. Loving dad of Candy Kay Bock (Philip May), Randall James Bock (Terri), and Douglas John Bock (Tammy). Dear grandpa of Erica Rosales (Jessica Rupinski), Jessica Rosales (Daryl Brantley), Zachary Bock (Emily), Douglas Bock Jr., Laura Wikenhieser, and Kellie Anderson. Great-grandpa of Alyssa Brantley, Kaitlynn Anderson, and Quinn Wikenhieser. Brother of the late Wesley Bock, Norman Bock (the late Gloria), Ralph Bock (Jean), Chris Bock (the late Margie), Betty Moore (Bill), Nancy Littner (Jim), Edward Bock (Norma), Linda Bock, Dwight Bock, Roger Bock (Andrea), and Margie Bock. Jimmy enjoyed playing cards, fishing, bowling, playing dice, and gardening. He always knew the right moment to pick the tomatoes. He will be missed greatly by all that knew him. Visitation will begin at 10 AM on Friday, at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 N. Cemetery Rd., Gurnee. Life Celebration Service will begin at 12 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be private. For funeral info, MarshFuneralHome.com or 847-336-0127.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 20, 2020
