Jo Ann Benjamin, beloved wife, mother and grandma "JoJo," passed away on April 11, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born Jo Ann McLeod on January 4, 1947, the only child of Eleanor (Bistry) and Charles McLeod, and grew up in Mt. Prospect, IL attending St. James elementary and Prospect HS. She met her husband of 50 years when she had the audacity to order ketchup on a hot dog. They lived a mostly idyllic 45 years on Big Bend Dr. in Des Plaines, IL (despite the flooding) where they raised their three children. Ever the devoted mother, Jo pushed her children to excel and took great joy in their successful careers - a lawyer, a doctor and a business owner. Jo spent her summers in the 80s-90s on Lake Geneva at the Abbey Yacht Club and then at their house on Lake Delavan which they bought once the grandchildren started arriving. She was the consummate hostess, making sure no one was ever hungry and always had an open door to family, neighbors, and her many friends. In her later years, she became an avid bowler and member of the Elks Club in Des Plaines, and as a lifelong Cubs fan, she was over the moon when they finally won the World Series. Jo is survived by her husband, Bernard "Bernie" Benjamin, daughters, Stacy Benjamin (Dorsey Cooch) and Marny Podiak (Bradley), son Adam Benjamin (Julie), and adoring grandchildren Ryan and Leah Cooch, Charlie, Lucas and Ella Podiak, and Maesyn, Reagan and Keaton Benjamin. A private Mass is planned in the coming weeks and all will be invited to a Celebration of Life that will take place on June 22, 2019. Additional details will be forthcoming. Condolence calls can be made directly to the family and should anyone wish to make a charitable contribution in her honor, PAWS Chicago was a favorite of hers. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 21, 2019