Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Fountain View Recreation Center
910 N. Gary Ave.
Carol Stream, IL
HOFFMAN ESTATES - Jo Ann (Lewis) Johnson, from Chicago, passed away on October 4 at the age of 62, following her courageous battle with cancer and surrounded by family. Her beloved husband and best friend for 40 years, David Johnson, passed soon after on October 17. She is survived by her children, Traci, Michelle, and Christopher; grandchildren, Kyle, Alex, and Zoey; and siblings, Scott, Keith, and Ginger. Jo Ann lived for her family and her beautiful spirit will carry on through all of the family and friends whose lives she touched. She loved disco and seeing her beloved Cubs finally win a World Series. In lieu of flowers, please consider the needs of the family or donating to almosthomefoundation.org. A joint memorial service will be held on Sunday, at 3:00 pm at Fountain View Recreation Center, 910 N. Gary Ave., Carol Stream, IL 60188.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 24, 2019
