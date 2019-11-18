|
Ladson - Jo Ann Rohrssen, 71, formerly of Elgin, IL, passed away peacefully on November 7th, 2019. Her memorial service will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 6pm at the South Elgin Lion's Club located at 500 Fulton St. South Elgin, IL 60177. Jo Ann was born on April 2, 1948 to the late Leroy and Margaret (Katzensky) Ashley. She married the love of her life, Ralph E. Rohrssen on October 6, 1968 and they recently celebrate their 51st wedding anniversary. Jo Ann is survived by her two children, daughter Margot (John) Dove, and her son Jason Rohrssen. She has six grandchildren, Megan (Ashley) McPherson, Autumn Hintsala, Noah Rohrssen, Abraham Dove, Hannah and Michael Rohrssen. She has one great grandchild, Logan. Jo Ann is preceded in death by her eldest brother Ronald Ashley. She is survived by her two brothers, Dennis (Pamela) Ashley and Robert (Penny) Ashely.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 18, 2019