Daily Herald Obituaries
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
8:45 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church
440 S. Mitchell
Arlington Heights, IL
JO NORTON


1930 - 2019
JO NORTON Obituary
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Jo Norton was born on September 24, 1930 in Aurora, Illinois to Samuel and Lena (nee Pusateri) Entile. She died Sunday, June 2, 2019 at her home. Mrs. Norton was a cashier for Jewel/Osco in downtown Arlington Heights for 13 years before retiring and was formerly with Dominick's in Rolling Meadows. Jo loved her home she built with her late husband, enjoyed going to the health club and loved her dogs. Josephine is survived by her children, Leeann Norton, John (Simone) Norton, and Cheryl (Mark) McBride; her grandchildren, Jonathan and Travis Norton, Tiffany (fiance Curt Pickard) and Morgan McBride. She was preceded in death by her husband, John; her parents and her brothers, Mike, Pat and Tony Entile. Visitation from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 North Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, Illinois. Prayers 8:45 am, Thursday, June 6, 2019 from the Funeral Home, proceeding to Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church, 440 S. Mitchell, Arlington Heights, Illinois for Mass at 9:30 am. Burial at Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church, 434 W. Park Street, Arlington Heights, IL 60005. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 5, 2019
