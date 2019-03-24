AURORA - Jo Schwab Gorges, 75, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019. She was born June 25, 1943, daughter of the late Adelbert LeRoy and Florence (Hartman) Schwab. Her hobbies were cooking, crocheting, reading, traveling and helping others. Jo is survived by her husband, Gene; sister, Carol (Steve) Goehl sons, Rick (Brenda) Berg, Ryan (fiancee Bonnie) Berg, Noel (Tonia) Gorges and Tim (Sarah) Gorges; 16 grandchildren, Kristina, Matt, Mike Cory, Dusty, Jacky, Maddie, Brenden, Cara, Colton, Brooke, Olivia, Landon, Keegan, Tyler and Chelsea; great-granddaughter, Rhian; aunt, Joyce Freundorfer; 7 brothers-in-law and 7 sisters-in-law on the Gorges side, as well as many nieces and nephews. Jo was preceded in death by her father and mother, Gene's parents, Gordon and Dorothy Gorges and niece, Lisa Christine Goehl. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 4 PM - 8 PM at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL 60506. Lying in State will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 9 AM until time of service 11 AM at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 2567 W. Sullivan Road, Aurora, IL 60506. Burial to follow at River Hills Memorial Park, Batavia, IL. Memorials may be made to Resurrection Lutheran Church or Children's Memorial Hospital in Memory of her niece, Lisa Christine Goehl. Jo will be greatly missed. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com. 630-897-9291. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary