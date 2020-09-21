Joan Adamson, Beloved mother of Sherry (Frank) Zeman, Debbie (Earl) Baker, Lori (Scott) Schillinger and Monica Dean; Loving grandmother of Ron (Ellen), Jennifer (Tom), Jessica (Pat), Christopher (Emily), Dion (Carolyn), Christy (Blake), Mark (Chris), Megan (Josh),Martin (Octavia), Zachary(Zuri) and devoted great grandmother of Christian, Makayla, Sophia, Clara, Amaya, Caleigh, Carter, Lincoln, Charlette, Theodore, Hailey, Martin; Dear sister of Ken (the late Carol), Audrey (William), Arthur (the late Madlyn), Dorothy (the late Robert), Patrick (Sharon), Ronald (Pamella) and the late Richard (Lucille), James (the late Anne) and Linda. Fond aunt and friend of many. Visitation Tuesday 3:00-8:00 pm with a Service at 7:00 pm at The Oaks Funeral Home, 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect). Interment private. For funeral info: 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com
.