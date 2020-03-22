|
Joan Agnes O'Shea Joan Agnes O'Shea (nee Sackley) passed away March 21, 2020. The loving wife of the late William J. (Bill) O'Shea for 39 years, she leaves behind her children, Kelly (Gary) Carney and Kevin (Lori Jensen) O'Shea, as well as her beloved grandchildren, Kevin (Carter), Mitchell and Molly Carney and Kyle and Kathleen O'Shea. Preceded in death by her parents, Rigney and Alma (nee Picard) Sackley, and her brothers and sisters, Rigney, Almarie (Mathews), Elizabeth (Lock) and William. Fond Aunt to an array of nieces and nephews, she also leaves behind her very dear friend, Jim Mooney. A woman of faith, she gave back to her community and the planet she so loved. She began recycling materials back in the 1960's and made monthly trips to the newly formed recycling center. In her later years she would collect recyclables in the trunk of her car and bring them to be recycled because her retirement community did not have a program. She was a Girl Scout leader in Chicago for many years, driving back to the old neighborhood for meetings even after moving to the suburbs, and volunteered at the hospital resale shop to help provide for those in need. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (https://www.spca.org/), the World Wildlife Fund (https:// www.worldwildlife.org/), or the Environmental Defense Fund (https:// www.edf.org/). Funeral services will be private.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 22, 2020