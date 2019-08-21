|
|
BARRINGTON - Joan Andress was born on August 19, 1932 in Chicago to George and Helen (nee Andersen) Nehlsen. She died Friday, August 16, 2019 in Barrington. While attending Illinois Institute of Technology as a Biology major she served as President of Sigma Kappa sorority and was crowned Queen of the Integral Ball (1951) which she referred to as one of the greatest thrills of her life. After graduation, Joan chose to become a homemaker and stay home raising her four boys. She was always very active enjoying golf, tennis, book clubs and many other volunteer and charitable activities throughout the community. She loved spending time at her second home in Florida with her family and grandchildren throughout the winter months. Joan was loved by all. Joan is survived by her children, Greg (Kelli) Andress, Keith (Linda) Andress, Neil (Maggie) Andress and Glenn Andress; grandchildren, Brad Andress, Hailey Andress, Eric (Fiance Rachael Healy) Andress, Jim Andress, Matt Andress, Stevie Andress, Daniel Andress, Joseph Andress, Heather Andress and Bill Andress; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter Andress; and brother, Robert Nehlsen. Visitation Friday, August 23, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 North Arlington Heights Road (4 blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Prayers 9:15 am Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the funeral home proceeding to St. James Catholic Church, 831 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, IL 60004 for a 10:00 am Funeral Mass.. Interment will be at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Gigi's Playhouse Down Syndrome Achievement Center Hoffman Estates, IL at https://gigisplayhouse.org. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 21, 2019