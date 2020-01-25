Daily Herald Obituaries
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
JOAN ANN C. TREU


1931 - 2020
JOAN ANN C. TREU Obituary
Joan Ann C. Treu, 88, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 in Buffalo Grove, IL. She was born Feb. 4, 1931 in Chicago and was a former resident of Mount Prospect, Arlington Heights, and Surprise, AZ. Joan was a nursing graduate of Harper Jr. College and worked as a psychiatric nurse. She enjoyed cross stitch, being a Den Mother and traveling with her husband in their motor home. Surviving are her son, Walter "Wally" (Diane) Treu; 4 grandchildren, Amanda, Sarah, Christopher and Lauren; 2 great-grandchildren, Dominic and Addison; and her daughter-in-law, Jane Rundell-Treu and her children, Kari, Michael and Paul. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter H. Treu in 2011; and her son, Kevin. Private services for her family are being held from the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. A graveside service will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery in River Grove. Memorial contributions can be made to either the American Parkinson Disease Association or to Catholic Charities. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 25, 2020
