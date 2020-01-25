|
Joan Ann C. Treu, 88, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 in Buffalo Grove, IL. She was born Feb. 4, 1931 in Chicago and was a former resident of Mount Prospect, Arlington Heights, and Surprise, AZ. Joan was a nursing graduate of Harper Jr. College and worked as a psychiatric nurse. She enjoyed cross stitch, being a Den Mother and traveling with her husband in their motor home. Surviving are her son, Walter "Wally" (Diane) Treu; 4 grandchildren, Amanda, Sarah, Christopher and Lauren; 2 great-grandchildren, Dominic and Addison; and her daughter-in-law, Jane Rundell-Treu and her children, Kari, Michael and Paul. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter H. Treu in 2011; and her son, Kevin. Private services for her family are being held from the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. A graveside service will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery in River Grove. Memorial contributions can be made to either the American Parkinson Disease Association or to Catholic Charities. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 25, 2020