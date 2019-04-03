|
LIBERTYVILLE - Joan Beitzel, 91, a lifelong resident of Libertyville, passed away March 31, 2019 in Libertyville. Joan was a proficient seamstress and a member of St. Joseph Parish for over 70 years. She is survived by her loving husband Ray of 73 years of marriage; her beloved children Gail (Wayde) Akers, Cheryl Anderson, Gwen (Gerry) Aquino, Alan (Roslyn) Beitzel, Jean (Les) Bratton, and Karen (Donald) Baldino and was the proud grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 13. Joan was preceded in death by her beloved son Joseph (Ann) Beitzel, her cherished grandson Joseph and her dear sister Caryol Reid. Funeral Mass will be 10 AM Friday April 5th in the Koenig Center of St. Joseph Parish, 121 East Maple, Libertyville with interment following at Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville. Visitation will be Thursday April 4 from 4 - 8 PM at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, Ltd., 101 Park Place (Route 176, one block east of Milwaukee Ave.), Libertyville. If desired, memorial donations made to the EWTN (Eternal World Television Network) via www.ewtn.com would be greatly appreciated. Funeral info, 847-362-2626. Please sign the guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 3, 2019