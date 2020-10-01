Joan Bernetta Schoemann, age 85, was a resident of Wauconda, IL for 8 years. Joan was the beloved wife of the late Norman; loving mother of Erika (Mitch Carlander) Wales, Pamela (Scott) Lancaster, Margo Jadzak, Robin (Jim) Williams and Randall (Cindy) Schoemann; cherished Oma of 13 and 7 great grandchildren; dear sister of Forrest (Kari) MacLean and Margaret (the late Robert) Reule. Joan was born April 14, 1935 in Oak Park, IL and passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at home. Joan had been a Stephen Minister at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church and had been a dedicated member of various Lutheran Churches, most recently at Messiah Lutheran Church in Wauconda, IL. Visitation will be Friday, October 2, 2020, from 10:00 am, to time of funeral service at 11:00 am at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home 235 N. Main St., Wauconda, IL 60084. Masks and social distancing will be followed. Interment will follow at Glen Oak Cemetery, Hillside, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to: Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation www.komen.org
or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjude.org
. Funeral information: 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at: www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com
.