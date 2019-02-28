|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Joan Claire Marie Annino was born March 25, 1933 in Chicago to Philip and Marie (nee Repking) Niemerg. She died February 26, 2019 at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights. Joan is survived by her husband of 60 years, Girard Annino; her children Thomas (Lisa) Annino, Mary (Richard) Knudson, Jane (Michael) Delaney, Michael Annino, Timothy Annino and Karen (Edwin) de Zoeten; her grandchildren Nicholas, Eric (Megan), Hayley, John, Bridget, Girard, John, Ana, Cole, Laina and Alexander; her siblings James (Barbara) Niemerg, Wilma Niemerg and Donald (Carolyn) Niemerg. Joan is preceded in death by brother Paul Niemerg; her sister in law Nancy Niemerg and by her parents. Visitation Friday March 1, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass at 11:00 AM at St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment will be at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or https://donate.cancer.org/index or Catholic Charities, 721 N. LaSalle, Chicago, IL 60654, or www.catholiccharities.net/donate. Funeral information and condolences, www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 28, 2019