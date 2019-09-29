Daily Herald Obituaries
JOAN D. BERNS

JOAN D. BERNS Obituary
ROLLING MEADOWS - Joan D Berns, 78, of Waukon, IA, formerly of Rolling Meadows, IL, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Waukon. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Oct. 1st, at 11 AM at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Waukon. Friends may call from 4 - 8 PM Monday, at Martin Funeral Home in Waukon. Born Jan. 19, 1941, in Waukon, the daughter of Leonard "Stub" and Anna (Bresnahan) Davis. She grew up in Waukon graduated from St. Patrick High School in 1959. On May 28, 1960, she married Arthur Berns at St. Patrick Catholic Church. They moved to Chicago and then Rolling Meadows in 1963, where they lived for 43 years. She worked various clerical positions at Loyola University, Meadows Currency Exchange, Doc Lynch Chiropractic, and Art Berns Construction. She was a member of St. Colette Catholic Church in Rolling Meadows, where she was very active with bingo to help support their school. Joan enjoyed crocheting, bowling, golfing, and taking trips to Jamaica. In 2006, Joan and Art moved back to Waukon. Survivors include her husband Art of Waukon; her children, Peggy (John) Monson, Patty (Steve) Coldebella, Pam Donohue, and Linc (Jenni) Berns, of Rolling Meadows; grandchildren, Bryan (Kendall) and Keith (Julia) Monson, Shana Berns, Austin Reed, Mitchell Coldebella, Jimmy Donohue, and Ember and Ashley Berns; great-granddaughter, Mary Jane Donohue; siblings, Janet (Lou) Bork of West Chicago, IL, Lynn Ann Williams of Waukon and John Davis of Mississippi. Condolences, www.martinfunerals.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 29, 2019
