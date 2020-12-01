ST. CHARLES - Joan D. DePauw, age 70, passed away November 30, 2020. She was born in St. Charles to Wilfred and Norma Berndt June 21, 1950. Joan enjoyed crafting, baking and spending time with friends and family. Joan was known for helping and giving to others, selflessly. She will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her. She is survived by her loving sons: Ryan (Kristen) DePauw, Jay DePauw, two granddaughters: Destiny DePauw, Haley DePauw, sister Karen Swanson, brother David Berndt, niece Amie (Travis) Wolff, and nephews: Kevin (Chrissy) Swanson, Nathan (Jessica) Berndt. Joan was preceded in death by her husband Ronald, brother in law Larry Swanson, and nephews: Nicholas Berndt, and Zachary Berndt. Funeral Service at Yurs Funeral Home and burial at River Hills Memorial Park will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Joan's memory to: The Michael J. Fox Foundation
, or Trinity Lutheran Church, West Chicago. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060 or visit us at www.yursfuneralhomes.com
.